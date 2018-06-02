Strong Storms Expected Saturday Night Through Sunday Morning

More scattered showers and storms are expected this weekend, but the timing should keep them from ruining any plans; the next line of storms rolls through late Saturday night through Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend, including Saturday and Sunday afternoon, looks mainly dry.

Unfortunately, the soupy air that has settled over us the past few days continues to hold on Saturday, which will still allow for a stray shower or pop-up storm in the afternoon. For most of the Tennessee Valley it’s just going to be hot and humid though; highs push into the low 90s with a heat index in the mid-to-upper 90s.

The really stormy weather looks to hold off until the overnight hours as a band of strong storms approaches Alabama. The heaviest storms will roll through during the early morning hours through sunrise on Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a MARGINAL RISK of some severe storms with high winds and hail over North Alabama and Southern Tennessee for this wave.

Stormy Start Sunday: Heavy storms linger through the morning hours of Sunday before tapering off after noontime. The leftover showers will be sparked off by a cold front sweeping through Sunday afternoon. After that, the weather improves significantly! The cold front ushers in some much more comfortable air for a few days.

Skies will be clearing throughout the afternoon Sunday as dry northerly air pushes out the sticky humid air. Highs Sunday top out in the mid 80s with a breezy northwest wind up to 15 mph.

Drier and Cooler To Start This Week: We get a break from the heat, humidity, and constant storm chances to start this upcoming week as a large area of high pressure from the north settles over us.

We stay dry through at least the middle of the week with highs in the mid 80s. That will put us just a few degrees below average for early June!

The humidity starts to creep back in by the end of the week, along with another push of hot air from the west. That could bring us some widely spaced afternoon storms again, but how likely storms will be is still uncertain. We don’t see another good shot at widespread storms at least through the work week.