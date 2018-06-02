Police investigate double homicide on Las Vegas strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A double-homicide investigation is underway after two people were stabbed and killed on the Las Vegas strip.

The bodies were found early Friday evening in a room at “Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.” Police say a one man and one woman were Vietnamese tourists in Las Vegas as part of a tour group. They arrived from Los Angeles one day ago and were scheduled to spend two days in Vegas before returning back to Los Angeles.

“Security made a key entry and that’s when they discovered the male and the female in the room. That’s their protocol. Once security was made aware of any incident inside the room that’s when they cleared the room and we were called,” explained Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Police Department.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident in one hotel room and does not affect other guests at ‘Circus Circus.’ Las Vegas police say they will be on scene for several more hours as they process the crime scene.