LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Drivers headed south from Tennessee faced a traffic stall at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says a camper trailer had overturned on I-65 near the Alabama Welcome Center in Ardmore. Two wreckers partnered together and hauled the trailer in one piece.

Alabama State Troopers report the trailer belonged to a couple from Ohio. They were not injured.

Traffic is back open. It took approximately 4:30 to clear the debris.