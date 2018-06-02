× One person hospitalized after wreck on I-565 near Jordan Lane

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Fire and Rescue say one person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a van drove the wrong way on eastbound lanes.

Authorities say the vehicle struck a motorcyclist on the interstate near Jordan Lane. They believe impaired driving was a factor in the wreck.

DUI Task Force members are investigating the crash and will be following up with the driver of the van.

The operator is detained and will possibly face criminal charges, according to Huntsville Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.