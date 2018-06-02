× How to File a Complaint with the BBB

If you’ve recently had a disagreement with a business you would like to report, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) can help you resolve the issue.

How to Prepare BBB Complaint Documentation

The BBB’s goal is to try and resolve any complaint by working with both parties to attempt to reach a fair settlement between the business and the customer. With that in mind, here are some key guidelines to follow when filing a complaint with the BBB.

To file a complaint, simply go to bbb.org and click the “File a Complaint” button. The form will guide you through the process.

Tips for Filing a Successful Complaint

Make sure the complaint:

Includes the complainant’s name, a postal address, and an email address

Includes the business’s name and provides sufficient information to determine the business’s location

Seeks assistance from BBB

Is from a person (or a person’s authorized representative) or entity (business-to-business) that had a marketplace “relationship”

Relates to a marketplace issue. Typically, the issue complained of must have arisen within the previous 12 months (Note: warranties/guarantees or other extenuating circumstances may supersede this criteria.)

Must describe an alleged deficiency in the company’s marketplace performance with regard to the services or products at the business provided or allegedly agreed to provide

Is not in litigation when filed with BBB and has not been resolved by a previous court action, arbitration, or settlement between the parties

Contains no abusive language.

Once you file a complaint with the BBB, if it meets all the acceptable guidelines, your complaint will be forwarded to the business within 2 business days. The business will be asked to respond within 14 days, and if a response is not received, a second request will be made. You will be notified of the business’s response when we receive it (or notified that we received no response). Complaints are usually closed within 30 business days.

Source: BBB.org

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org