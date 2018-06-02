× Get your crawfish on at “Claws for a Cause” benefiting the Huntsville Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for something fun this weekend? The Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Development Council is hosting its second annual “Claws for a Cause.” The event is a crawfish boil and cornhole tournament benefitting the hospital’s neurological ICU.

Proceeds will go towards providing innovative equipment and technology for patients across north Alabama. The event is June 2 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Butler Green at Campus 805.

There will be live music by Liquid Caravan and the food is catered by New Orleans Lunchbox.

Tickets for “Claws for a Cause” are $25 and include entry, all-you-can-eat crawfish and an event koozie. Teams of two are also encouraged to sign up for the cornhole tournament for $20 per team.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit the hospital foundation’s website. Tickets will also be sold at the door!