Former DeKalb County corrections officer fired, charged with ‘inappropriate behavior’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A former DeKalb County corrections officer was arrested and charged on May 21 with inappropriate behavior with an inmate according to the Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Kayla Ignacio accused of promoting contraband within the prison. Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they fired Ignacio in April after hearing about the suspicious activity.

Court documents show Ignacio is accused of developing a relationship with an inmate and providing him with a cell phone last year.

Bond is set at $3,000. There is no word yet on when she will appear in court.