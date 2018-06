Former DeKalb County corrections officer fired, charged with ‘inappropriate behavior’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A former DeKalb County corrections officer was arrested and charged on May 21 with inappropriate behavior with an inmate according to the Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Kayla Ignacio accused of promoting contraband within the prison. Chief Deputy┬áMichael Edmondson of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they fired Ignacio in April after hearing about the suspicious activity.

Court documents show Ignacio is accused of developing a relationship with an inmate and providing him with a cell phone last year.

Bond is set at $3,000. There is no word yet on when she will appear in court.