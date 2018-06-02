West Virginia dad accused of putting toddlers in dryer and posting videos to Snapchat

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – A father in West Virginia is accused of putting his two toddlers in a dryer and recording videos of it.

WTRF reported that Ryan James Barr, 24, of Moundsville, was arrested on a charge of child neglect with significant chance of bodily injury. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

The victims were a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, according to officials.

The videos were posted to Snapchat where they were seen by staff members of an elementary school, who then contacted the sheriff’s office, officials said Thursday.

One video reportedly shows the suspect putting his daughter into the dryer and shutting the door, resulting in the girl screaming.

Another video shows Barr putting the boy in the dryer and briefly turning it on, causing the boy to spin around, according to WTRF.

The suspect allegedly told authorities that he was trying to teach his son not to be scared.