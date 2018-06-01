Your photos: Interesting cloud formations with Friday’s storm

Friday’s weather brought an interesting friend with it. We’re not sure if he’s the same fluffy fellow who traveled across the Tennessee Valley, but the cloud(s) was definitely an attention grabber for many of our viewers. Check out the photos we were sent.

Our meteorologists love when spectators catch remarkable images. They, the meteorologist, try to tweet, share and/or interact with many Twitter accounts. If you haven’t yet, make sure to visit their pages.

Roll cloud (arcus cloud) ahead of storms approaching ECM Hospital in Florence from Cindy Mitchell. Morning storms aren’t severe as of 10:23 AM, but there’s a risk of some stronger/severe storms from midday through early evening #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/DLcVnsSCwN — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) June 1, 2018

Leading edge of the rain in Russellville at 10am. Photo from Jenn Adams. #valleywx #alwx pic.twitter.com/GyqJPUClP6 — Ben Smith (@BenSmith_WHNT) June 1, 2018

