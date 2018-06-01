Your photos: Interesting cloud formations with Friday’s storm

Photo Gallery
Friday’s weather brought an interesting friend with it. We’re not sure if he’s the same fluffy fellow who traveled across the Tennessee Valley, but the cloud(s) was definitely an attention grabber for many of our viewers. Check out the photos we were sent.
Our meteorologists love when spectators catch remarkable images. They, the meteorologist, try to tweet, share and/or interact with many Twitter accounts. If you haven’t yet, make sure to visit their pages.
Do you have a photo to share? You can submit them using the button below.