THIS WEEKEND: Children can cast a line at the Youth Fishing Rodeo

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Youth Fishing Rodeo is a great event.

Children ages 6 through 12 can "cast a line" at the Brahan Spring Park north lagoon Saturday morning. Event organizers filled the lagoon with more than 500 pounds of catfish for the event.

Some fish are also tagged with sponsoring companies, and if those fish are caught, they're worth cash prizes!

To participate, be sure to bring your own fishing equipment and bait.

Registration for this "reely" fun event will start at 7 a.m., and fishing starts at 8:30 a.m.