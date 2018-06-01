× Main Street Alabama selects two North Alabama communities for Revitalization Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – South Huntsville, along with Foley and Scottsboro, has been selected to join a statewide effort to build stronger communities through effective downtown and neighborhood commercial district revitalization.

Main Street Alabama, a non-profit organization that uses a national model with a 40-year track record of success, designated the towns after a rigorous application process.

According to Mary Helmer, State Coordinator for the program, Main Street Alabama will immediately begin providing each town with intensive board development, goal setting, work planning, market study with implementable economic development strategies, targeted technical assistance, and quarterly training related to downtown development.

“When a community is ready for Main Street, as these three are, the time-tested Four-Point Approach ® works,” Helmer said. “It brings jobs, dollars, and people back to neighborhood commercial districts.”

Helmer added that the interview panel was impressed by the presentations each applicant made that demonstrated a love of their community, a vision for what they could be, and the drive to make it happen.

Main Street programs work in four areas: organization, design, promotion and economic vitality, each guided by their unique transformation strategy to remain focused on a specific market-based outcome.

“Main Street program goals are developed to suit each community and their conditions,” stated Helmer. “While analyzing and tying our efforts back to market data is critical to the revitalization effort, cultivating the necessary relationships with stakeholders is the key to long-term success. The power of Main Street is working to bring everyone to the table to achieve a common goal.”

Foley, Scottsboro, and South Huntsville join Alexander City, Anniston, Athens, Birmingham, Columbiana, Decatur, Dothan, Elba, Eufaula, Florence, Fort Payne, Gadsden, Heflin, Marion, Monroeville, Montevallo, Jasper, Opelika, Oxford and Wetumpka in using Main Street’s comprehensive and incremental approach.

Each Designated community listed above reports their success by tracking their reinvestment statistics. Main Street Alabama’s Designated communities have reported 488 net new businesses, 1,932 net new jobs, $282,679,772 in private investment, $74,257,229 in public improvements, and 61,201 volunteer hours in their districts collectively since June of 2014.