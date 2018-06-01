Beignet Cafe opens second location in Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. -- The sound of jazz music can be heard off Hughes Road thanks to Beignet Cafe.

Denise Tyriver, the owner, held a meet and greet on May 31 to the Madison community, along with the Bob Jones High School Band.

Tyriver says the new location brings excitement.

Since 2015, the restaurant has offered their version of the Big Easy style pastry in Madison County. The first branch is located off Winchester Road, near the New Market area.

Their website states the cafe was created to offer a fun and exciting breakfast and lunch menu to the community.

You can check out their menu at www.beignetcafe.org.