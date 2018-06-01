Alabama NAACP protests gun violence on ‘Wear Orange Weekend’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. It's also the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend.

People across the country will be sporting the bright color to send the message that they believe more can be done to prevent gun violence.

The Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton says they are wearing orange, "to bring awareness to gun violence that's wreaking havoc in our communities, in our schools, in our homes."

They believe there is more that can be done to end gun violence. They are calling on God for help and they aren't stopping there.

"I believe it is the American's right to bear arms, but I do believe we need regulations on these guns," Kira Pride, Alabama NAACP Member said.

They are also calling on lawmakers asking for stricter background checks to purchase firearms. "Administer background checks that consider criminal backgrounds and mental health records," Pride explained.

Deadly school shootings continue to make national headlines. The most recent occurred in Santa Fe, Texas.

"Imagine hiding and the only thing separating you and a killer is a door," Pride said.

The organization wants a solution to protect students "More guns is not the answer to the problem we are facing," Simelton said.

They criticized Alabama Governor Kay Ivey who recently signed an executive order allowing some school administrators to have guns on campus if they do not have a school resource officer.

"We don't need more guns in the school. We need no guns in the school," Simelton said.

A Wear Orange brunch and food truck rally will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Huntsville. Everything will stage on the east side of the square.

34.730369 -86.586104