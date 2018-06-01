Alabama Department of Public Health releases new WIC guidelines for 2018
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – More Alabama families may qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants, and Children, better known as WIC. The Alabama Departement of Public Health has released new income guidelines.
The updated guidelines, which went into effect June 1, may mean more families are eligible for the program.
Income Eligibility Guidelines
(Effective from June 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019)
The guidelines below are based on WIC applicants’ gross income before taxes are withheld.
- Family Size: 1
Annual: $22,459
Month: $1,872
Week: $432
- Family Size: 2
Annual: $30,451
Month: $2,538
Week: $586
- Family Size: 3
Annual: $38,443
Month: $3,204
Week: $740
- Family Size: 4
Annual: $46,435
Month: $3,870
Week: $893
- Family Size: 5
Annual: $54,427
Month: $4,536
Week: $1,047
- Family Size: 6
Annual: $62,419
Month: $5,202
Week: $1,201
- Family Size: 7
Annual: $70,411
Month: $5,868
Week: $1,355
- Family Size: 8
Annual: $78,403
Month: $6,534
Week: $1,508
- Family Size: 9
Annual: $86,395
Month: $7,200
Week: $1,662
- Family Size: 10
Annual: $94,387
Month: $7,866
Week: $1,816
*For a pregnant woman, count each unborn baby in the family size.
Do You Qualify for WIC?
To see if you may qualify, you must:
Meet income guidelines, live in the State of Alabama; and be seen by a health professional at the WIC clinic.
If you think you may qualify, please call your county health department to make an appointment. At the WIC appointment, you will need to bring all of the following:
- The person applying for WIC (You, Infant, Child(ren))
- Proof of identification for parent/caretaker AND person applying for WIC (a driver’s license, birth certificate, hospital birth card)
- Proof of residence (a document with your street address on it, such as a lease or bill)
- Proof of enrollment in Medicaid, SNAP or Family Assistance or Proof of current household income.
- Proof of income must include documentation of income for everyone that is working in the household during the past 30 days i.e. weekly pay (4 paycheck stubs), bi-weekly (2 paycheck stubs), monthly (1 paycheck stub).
e-WIC is Coming
Alabama plans to move from a paper-based delivery system to Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), otherwise known as e-WIC. Visit the e-WIC website for up-to-date information on the transition.
New Alabama WIC Mobile App
If you need to stay up-to-date with current WIC news or want to have access to resources when applying for and participating in the WIC program, you can download the free Alabama WIC app on your mobile device.