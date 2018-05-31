× Trump to meet with families of victims of Texas shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with families of the victims of a Texas school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Trump is traveling to Texas Thursday. The White House says he’ll meet with families of victims as well as community members after the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18. Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed.

The president said he would work to improve school safety in the wake of the shooting, but has not called for any new gun control legislation.

After a February school shooting in Florida, Trump briefly strayed from gun rights dogma but quickly backpedaled. His trip to Texas, a state that embraces its gun-friendly reputation, comes just weeks after a visit there for the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.