Sheffield police are searching for an escapee and a theft suspect

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Sheffield police have a lot going on and they need the public to help. They are searching for an escapee and a theft suspect.

She must have been preparing to binge watch a bunch of movies over the holiday weekend. Sheffield police say she loaded up on DVD’s last week at Dollar General on Columbia Avenue. The trouble is, she didn’t pay for them.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize this shoplifting suspect. If not for her face, maybe her fashion sense. That’s a pretty unique shirt she is wearing.

Sheffield police are still searching for an escapee. On May 29th, William Taylor Jr. pushed past a police officer and ran from the Sheffield City Jail. They have had several tips, but still haven’t been able to track him down.

Taylor was being held on misdemeanor charges; he now faces a felony escape charge and serious prison time.

Help Sheffield Police bring these people to justice. A quick phone call or text message to the tip line could put cash in your pocket.

To speak with an operator, dial (256)386-8685. If texting is easier for you, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES). All correspondence is kept anonymous.