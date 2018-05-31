Several restaurants cited for holding food at too warm of temperatures

Posted 8:11 pm, May 31, 2018

Limestone County

El Pollo Maniaco

11980 US Hwy 31 S, Tanner

Score: 68

Violations:

  • Lack of date marking
  • Eggs 75ºF-88ºF
  • Improper cooling – chicken out on counter
  • Steak 85ºF

 

Morgan County

Asian Buffet

241 Hwy 31 SW, Hartselle

Score: 86

Violations:

  • Buffet lettuce 54ºF
  • Buffet ham 47ºF

 

Colbert County

Singing River Bar and Grill

4900 Hatch Blvd, Sheffield

Score: 77

Violations:

  • Spray bottle not labeled
  • Two handwashing sinks don’t have hot or cold water
  • No soap at handwashing sink
  • No drying device at handsink
  • Cold holding foods at 49ºF-51ºF

 

Madison County

The End Zone Bar & Grill

Score: 100