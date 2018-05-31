Randolph names Blake Killen its new head football coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Randolph has again filled its football head coaching vacancy from within. The Raiders promoted defensive coordinator Blake Killen on Wednesday night.

Killen has led Randolph's defense since 2015. He replaces Nick Flanagan, who left after three seasons to take over at Shoals Christian. Flanagan was the offensive line coach when he was promoted in 2015.

“It has always been my dream to be a head football coach,” Killen said in a press release, “and Randolph has been home to me for the last three years. I couldn’t ask for a better community to fulfill my dream in than Randolph. I look forward to building on the relationships that I have already established here and to developing new ones as we work towards reaching the playoffs again in the fall.”

To continue reading click here.