Madison Police chief reminds residents to check address number visibility, readability
MADISON, Ala. — Chief Dave Jernigan asks if residents can recognize their address numbers. These numbers are often listed on a house, mailbox and/or curb.
Chief says residents often forget, but it benefits authorities.
“When you have lived at the same address for a number of years, you rarely pay any attention to your house numbers (address),” said Jernigan. “For Police Officers, [Emergency Medical Services], and Fire [crews] that may be responding to your house in the event of an emergency, your house numbers are what they are looking for.”
He wants to ‘make it a point’ for community members.
Chief provided a simple checklist for readers:
- All of the numbers are still there.
- They are LARGE enough to be seen easily from the street.
- Any landscape vegetation has grown over them limiting their visibility.
“If you can see them, So can we…Thank YOU,” typed Jernigan.
It’s as easy as 1-2-3.