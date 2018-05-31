× Madison Police chief reminds residents to check address number visibility, readability

MADISON, Ala. — Chief Dave Jernigan asks if residents can recognize their address numbers. These numbers are often listed on a house, mailbox and/or curb.

Chief says residents often forget, but it benefits authorities.

“When you have lived at the same address for a number of years, you rarely pay any attention to your house numbers (address),” said Jernigan. “For Police Officers, [Emergency Medical Services], and Fire [crews] that may be responding to your house in the event of an emergency, your house numbers are what they are looking for.”

He wants to ‘make it a point’ for community members.

Chief provided a simple checklist for readers:

All of the numbers are still there.

They are LARGE enough to be seen easily from the street.

Any landscape vegetation has grown over them limiting their visibility.

“If you can see them, So can we…Thank YOU,” typed Jernigan.

It’s as easy as 1-2-3.