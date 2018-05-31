× Local wounded veteran makes move to a mortgage-free home in Auburn thanks to Operation Finally Home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local family received a special surprise last fall and on Thursday that surprise turned into a reality. U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Lee and his family were gifted a brand new, mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home.

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Lee was born and raised in central Alabama. “I first enlisted in Alabama National Guard in 1996. I was still a senior in high school.”

Sgt. Lee served for several years before he was injured on his second deployment to Afghanistan. “Our transport helicopter had an engine malfunction, and we went down,” he remembered.

A back injury changed his life forever. “I retired in July of 2012, and I’ve been here ever since,” Sgt. Lee said.

His back injury left him unable to work, and his wife, Sherry, helps him daily.

He applied to be considered as a candidate for Operation Finally Home—a non-profit that builds homes for America’s heroes and their families.

During an Auburn football game last fall his family was called out on to the field, and Operation Finally Home surprised them with the gift of a mortgage-free home in Auburn.

“Standing out there in front of all of those people, and getting that kind of news was just amazing,” Sgt. Lee said.

Thursday morning was finally time for his family to move out of the apartment they’d lived in for six years.

Two Men and a Truck partnered with Operation Finally Home to make this transition as easy as possible.

“Really, it’s a collaboration on everything from home builders, concrete vendors, furniture vendors, everyone comes together on a volunteer basis and helps out someone that served our country,” said Joe Hollingsworth, Two Men and a Truck’s Huntsville franchise manager.

After everything is packed and loaded, the Lee family’s belongings will be driven down to Auburn and delivered to their brand new, custom-built home.

“Anytime that we’re able to help out this organization and vets that have served our country, we’re all in,” Hollingsworth said.

“All that I was doing, it wasn’t for this, but it’s amazing that this is what it amounted to,” Sgt. Lee said. “It’s more than I could ever ask for.”