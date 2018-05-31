Hot, humid air breeds more unevenly scattered storms through the weekend

Storms had trouble firing even though there was plenty of hot, humid air to fuel them on Thursday! Temperatures hit the low-90s with a heat index as high as 101ºF at Huntsville International this afternoon. Evening storms (what few if any manage to develop) will not be quite as widespread as they were Wednesday; however, a more widespread area of rain and thunderstorms moves into the region overnight through Friday morning.

This is not a guaranteed, everybody-gets-soaked setup Thursday evening through Friday morning, but some communities will get more than 1” of rain in the scattered downpours. Another wave of storms develops Friday afternoon and evening; most of those may occur south and east of the Huntsville area where the early-day storms don’t have as much of an impact. One more wave of heavy storms moves in Saturday night, and then we’ll finally dry out some after that.

Weekend heat and storms: There are two major headlines for Saturday:

A high of 93ºF with a heat index near 100ºF in the middle of the afternoon

A risk of some severe storms with damaging winds, intense lightning, and torrential rainfall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The timeline on the weekend storms does look like an overnight event, and that means most of the daylight hours of Saturday and Sunday will be dry in spite of the 40-50% chance of rain you see on the Seven Day Forecast. That ‘chance’ is for the overnight storms.

Less humidity, drier weather next week: It’s rained a lot lately for most of North Alabama and Tennessee, but it has not rained a lot for all of us! In the past two weeks, as much as 10” of rain has come down in Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties; in that same time, only around 1” of rain fell near Brindlee Mountain and Gunter Mountain in Cullman, Morgan and Marshall Counties (through 2 PM Thursday). (See rainfall from Alberto here via NWS Huntsville)

If you’re needing to dry out, next week brings good news: less humidity and no significant, widespread storms.

If you’re hoping for more rain, next week is bad news: the afternoon storm machine is shut down for about 4-5 days with dry air closing off the Gulf’s influence for a while.

-Jason

