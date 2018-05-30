TBI issues Blue Alert for man suspected of killing a deputy

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wants your help finding a man they believe shot and killed a Dickson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Steve Wiggins has been identified as a person-of-interest in the case. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The TBI has also added Wiggins to the Top 10 Most Wanted list, which means there is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to his arrest. In the alert, the TBI says Wiggins is wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault and theft, in addition to being the person-of-interest in the deputy’s death.

The shooting happened on Wednesday morning.

Authorities ask anyone who spots him, to call 911.

TBI’s website defines a Blue Alert as “a system for a rapid dissemination of information to the public to assist in catching violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved.”