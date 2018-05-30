× Taking Action: Franklin County neighborhood is tired of flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. – As tropical storm Alberto swept through northwest Alabama it dumped a ton of precipitation. Residents in one Franklin County neighborhood cringe when it rains; they know it means flooding.

Plastic bottles showed the high water mark of Tuesday’s storms along Oak Hill Drive. Residents say the main entrance into Oak Hills subdivision looks more like a river when it rains.

“Every time it rains; that’s just the fact,” stated resident Bennie Ballard. “Every time it rains very much at all, it will flood.”

The Franklin County Road Department is in the middle of a million-dollar flood mitigation project in Oak Hills. They are replacing drain pipes under many of the driveways and widening culverts.

Road department employees are doing $150,000 worth of work themselves; the county’s portion of a local match for a bigger grant contract coming up.

“It takes a long time to really reach the threshold that you have to reach financially to satisfy your portion of the match,” explained Franklin County Engineer David Palmer.

With a wetter than normal winter and spring work has been slow going. Understandably resident’s patience is growing thin.

“If I could take all of my people and I could commit them exclusively to Oak Hills it would be a lot faster, but I can’t do that. I have 800-miles of roads and several hundred bridges,” said Palmer.

So they work on it as mother nature allows, but the county has to be done by July with local work.

Palmer wants to reassure residents the contract to finish the flood mitigation project will be awarded by mid-July; with contractors being on site by the end of August.

It has taken the Franklin County Road Department years to get approved for grant money to complete the Oak Hills drainage project. County leaders say it’s very unusual to get approval for projects such as this, especially in one centralized location.

Also of note, Palmer says the Oak Hills subdivision was constructed in the mid-1970’s, prior to Franklin County adopting regulations which created standards for building neighborhoods. An engineering study and water run-off design were not created for the construction of Oak Hills.