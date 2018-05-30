STRONG STORMS AGAIN: two more rounds of rain and storms likely on Thursday

Wednesday evening’s round of heavy storms left behind numerous power outages, several fallen trees, and some localized flooding thanks to torrential rainfall. The atmosphere reloads tonight and Thursday, and another wave of heavy thunderstorms is likely. Some of those storms could be severe.

PHOTOS: Wednesday’s storms brought some cool-looking clouds and some awesome rainbows!

Severe weather risk? The Storm Prediction Center outlines a *MARGINAL RISK* of a few severe storms Thursday in Alabama and Tennessee: mainly for damaging winds and hail.

Thursday’s storms come in two waves: one moves out of Tennessee in the morning and another develops around midday and moves into Alabama in the afternoon/early evening.

Timing is always a little iffy until the storms are actually on radar, but you can expect some storms nearby between 6 and 10 AM Thursday and a more pronounced round between 2 PM and 8 PM Thursday.

Friday’s storms: There is no formal ‘risk’ area for Friday, but if the atmosphere can destabilize again following Thursday’s scattered storms, there’s a real chance that some afternoon and evening storms could get nasty. If they develop, expect high winds, hail, torrential rain, and frequent lightning with a line of storms moving south from Tennessee into Alabama between 1 PM and 9 PM.