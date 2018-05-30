Storms Developing: scattered heavy downpours Wednesday afternoon and evening

2:30 PM: We’re watching the radar this afternoon for a few heavy storms that have the potential to drop a lot of heavy rain (more than 1-2″ in an hour), bring gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. Severe weather is not highly likely, but one or two storms could briefly turn severe through about 9 PM.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Expect scattered evening storms in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee to last through at least 9 PM; some of them could dump 1-2” of rain in less than an hour’s time. More scattered storms are likely on Thursday and Friday, and some of them could be severe with strong winds and hail.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt