‘Southern Fried Film Festival’ coming to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two former classmates from Huntsville High School want to bring an “amazing film experience” to the Rocket City. So they have started the “Southern Fried” Film Festival.

The event is scheduled for the weekend of June 7-10. Friday’s events will be at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, while the rest of the weekend will be housed at the old downtown Parson’s Law Library.

The film showing opening night is “One Strange Rock ‘Metamorphosis'” by award-winning filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and hosted by Will Smith.

Also showing as part of the festival:

New Money

The Cured; Preceded by Match

Science Fair; Preceded by Lemonade Mafia

Lu Over The Wall

Crime + Punishment

Liyana

Goldstone

Cargo; Preceded by While I yet Live

Tickets range in price from $10-$125.

You can find the full event schedule and ticket information at southernfriedfilmfestival.org.

Trevite Willis and Kelley Birney Reischauer are the co-founders of the festival. Willis is a film producer who lives in New York City. Kelley Birney Reischauer is an actress and writer who recently returned to Huntsville after a stint in Los Angeles.