PTSA wants to be involved in search for new Jemison Principal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The search is on for a new principal at Mae Jemison High School. The school's PTSA President said the former principal was removed from Mae Jemison after several complaints from parents.

In two years Mae Jemison has gone through 2 principals. The first principal left for unknown reasons according to Jemison PTSA President James Mitchell.

At the start of the 2017 Jemison`s new principal was Lynette Alexander. "That principal has now been removed. The PTSA is grateful for that action. Parent complaints and chaos with school support organizations was a constant," Mitchell said.

"We weren`t working together. We had different groups, but the groups weren`t coming together as one. In order to move our students forward we all have to be on the same page," Parent Chaundra Jones said.

Recently Mae Jemison made headlines after a teen was allegedly body slammed by a security officer.

"Unfortunately, the negative is what was focused on. Most of the individuals that work at our school are caring," Jones said.

Chaundra Jones said the school is a working progress, but there are great things happening. She wants a new principal to help lead the change in a positive way.

The PTSA is wanting to be involved in the hunt for the next principal.

"I'm looking for someone with high school experience. Someone who has a passion for children and a willingness to work with parents," Jones said.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward said they are willing to work with the PTSA.

Ward said the former Mae Jemison principal is being moved to a different school within the district

He said some principals function great at one level like elementary schools, but not at the other like high schools.

The PTSA plans to sit down with the interim superintendent to discuss the principal search on Monday.