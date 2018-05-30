President Trump endorses Rep. Mo Brooks for re-election bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- President Trump has endorsed Congressman Mo Brooks' re-election bid for the 5th District on Wednesday.

President Trump released a statement that said, "Mo Brooks is a fighter! He fought by my side to secure our border, rebuild our military, cut your taxes, repeal Obamacare, and build the wall. He supports my Make America Great Again Agenda. We need more people like Mo in Congress. Vote for Mo Brooks for Congress."

Representative Brooks is seeking his fifth term in Congress representing North Alabama, he said yesterday he received the best endorsement he could have asked for.

"You can't do better than get the endorsement of the President of the United States," Brooks said.

He said he wasn't expecting to hear from the President when he received a call from a restricted number.

"I excused myself from the meeting I was in and it took a while to get through all the military personnel who were transferring the call, but President Trump came on," Brooks said.

Representative Brooks said the President called from Air Force One. He called to endorse him in the Republican primary election.

"Quite frankly I was pretty excited. It's not every day you get a personal phone call from the President of the United States," Brooks said. "And I was very thankful that he stressed how important this Congressional seat is to the 'Make America Great Again' agenda."

He said in that call the president called him a fighter.

"He wants to make sure that the conservative who supports the President's agenda gets elected," Brooks said. He said in the call, President Trump said Brooks supports his "Make America Great Again" agenda, saying he fought alongside him for border control, tax cuts, and repealing Obamacare.

"I'm just very thankful that President Trump went out of his way to give this endorsement when he really had no reason to do so other than the feeling that I'm the person whose best suited, that I have the backbone to do the right thing in the face of tremendous pressure to do the wrong thing, and helping President Trump with his legislative agenda," said Brooks.

Brooks said the President might be making robocalls on his behalf in the final days of the primary race.

Brook's GOP rival, Clayton Hinchman, said an endorsement from the President doesn't equal a win. "Obviously I have tremendous respect for the President. But I think President Trump also endorsed Luther Strange, and he endorsed Roy Moore, and I'll tell you he's about to go 0 for 3 with this election," Hinchman said. Hinchman has criticized Brooks for not supporting President Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries. Brooks said this endorsement from the President knocks down those claims.