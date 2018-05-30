× Huntsville Housing Authority addresses HVAC concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – New HVAC systems are on schedule to be installed in one of Huntsville Housing Authority’s properties.

WHNT News 19 asked if these new systems would alleviate the high number of work orders they had. At the time HHA declined an on-camera interview.

According to data from the Huntsville Housing Authority from November 1, 2017 until January 31, 2018 there were 520 work orders placed by folks living in their properties.

All of the orders dealt with heating related issues. The housing authority lists 113 as emergencies, 396 were routine.

Recently HHA announced their board has approved a contract with Huntsville Utilities and TVA. This contract is for the uplift program.

The housing authority will be able to add new HVAC equipment to 200 units at the Northwoods Affordable Housing Development.

WHNT News 19 asked if the new equipment would help with the number of work orders they`ve been receiving.

The spokesperson said due to a busy schedule they couldn’t do an on-camera interview but sent a statement.

“Unfortunately, HHA has antiquated, obsolete Mitsubishi HVAC systems that have outlived their lifespan. It is difficult to find parts to repair the units. Quite often parts need to be ordered, which may sometimes take a week or more to come in. Because these particular HVAC systems are obsolete, more and more vendors no longer carry the parts that we need, which increases the wait time. During that time we provide space heaters to residents, encourage residents to make use of the other areas of the apartment that have heat, and explain that we are waiting on a part to complete the repair. Many of our residents are very understanding and patient with us during this process. This problem underscores why the UPLIFT program is so critical to our operations. Without the funding provided by TVA and Huntsville Utilities, HHA would be unable to afford to replace the HVAC systems in our apartments, and our tenants would continue to have lengthy wait times for repairs.”

The Uplift program still has to be approved by the Huntsville Utilities Board, which is expected to happen this week.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Housing Authority to ask since it’s summer will they provide any equipment to keep residents cool, if their system is damaged?

We are waiting for a response.

