2 teens charged with assault in connection to hazing at Mobile high school

MOBILE, Ala. – Officials confirmed two 18-year-old Davidson High School students were arrested Tuesday on charges related to a football locker room hazing incident that left a freshman student with a broken arm earlier this month, according to our news partner at AL.com

LaQuiton Williams Jr. and Ellis Damoind Wright turned themselves into police Tuesday, WKRG News 5 reported. Both were charged with third-degree assault and released on bond, according to Mobile County Jail records.

The parents of a former Davidson High School student who was injured in an alleged hazing incident signed four more arrest warrants on Tuesday.

Last week, Mobile police said a total of eight students had been identified and warrants for their arrest issued.

Four other students were charged with third-degree assault May 7.

Mary Rayford-Kim, the mother of 14-year-old Rodney Kim Jr., told AL.com earlier this month that the family will be filing a $12 million lawsuit.