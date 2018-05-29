Visitation and funeral arrangements made for DeKalb teen killed in ATV wreck

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — Arrangements have been made for 17-year-old Brock Tuten who lost his life Sunday. Visitation will be held Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home, according to their site.

Tuten died when the ATV he was driving left the road and hit a tree, killing him on the scene according to officials.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday at Green’s Chapel. The funeral home has a link to their sympathy store for those who would like to send flowers or a memorial gift.