Twickenham Square to add Clean Juice in August, first Alabama location

HUNTSVILLE, Ala — A new shop will provide a healthy menu to the Rocket City this fall. The 1,200 square foot space will be located next to the soon-to-open Cabana Wax and the existing Beaute Nail Spa at Twickenham Square, according to a news release.

Clean Juice is set to open in August 2018, the very first location in the Yellowhammer state. The release says Clean Juice will serve an extensive menu of juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, artisanal toasts and other healthy fares.

One owner says the move to Huntsville is a great choice due to the people.

“Our team can’t wait to open Alabama’s first Clean Juice location at Twickenham Square,” said Alison Dennis, co-owner and general manager of Clean Juice, in the release. “In Huntsville, we have a community that is always looking for ways to improve their health and wellness. Our store hopes to help people achieve some of their health goals in a fun and convenient way.”

Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate says the move is a reflection of the city’s interest in healthy living.

“Huntsville continues to have a growing interest in healthy, convenient food options,” said Zac Buckley, leasing agent at Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate. “Clean Juice is perfectly situated to serve the downtown, medical districts and Blossomwood neighborhoods and will be a great complement to other businesses in the development who focus on wellness and self-care.”

To learn more about Clean Juice, visit www.cleanjuice.com.