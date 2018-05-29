× Tennessee authorities indict Mason County woman on fake sexual assault claim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says an investigation into the case revealed that the incident did not occur.

A news release states Sarah Elizabeth Suddarth, 24, told law enforcement a Jamestown man sexually assaulted her at his home in December 2016.

The Fentress County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Suddarth with one count of Filing a False Report, according to the release

Suddarth turned herself in on Tuesday and was booked into the Fentress County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

The release notes 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler requested an investigation in January.