Spotting hazardous trees before they fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When a storm comes a brewing you can expect heavy winds and rain, which means trees may fall.

Extension Specialist Rudy Bacumbaba said Mother Nature will always have its hand regardless of the size and health of the tree.

He said there are many reasons that cause trees to fall over during a storm. He said most of the trees in urban areas are healthy, but when there`s a heavy downpour the ground becomes saturated.

"That can contribute to trees being blown over, we have large canopies, large leaves that can catch the wind and basically make the canopy like a parachute," Bacumbaba said.

This is when you`re left with horizontal trees. "A lot of times the root system might contribute to the fact it can`t hold itself in the actual ground. It`s going to be what is responsible for anchoring the tree in the actual soil," Bacumbaba explained.

There are ways to spot if your tree has the potential of coming down during a storm.

"We try to recommend you call your certified local arborist and they can make an assessment," Bacumbaba said.

Homeowners can look at the health of the canopies. Bacumbaba said dead limbs are a sign there could be something wrong with the tree. He also recommended that if you want to grow your own trees make sure the roots have enough room to grow, so the tree can be sturdy.