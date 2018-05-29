Record number of Auburn graduates obtain Fulbright Scholarships to help teach English around the world

AUBURN, Ala. – A record-breaking six Auburn University graduates have been chosen to serve as English Teaching Assistants across the world as awardees of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship. The educational exchange program gives the opportunity to help the English instruction in classrooms abroad.

“Auburn’s unprecedented number of Fulbright Scholars certainly demonstrates the quality of our students, faculty and academic programs,” said Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “I am extremely proud of these six recent graduates who have worked so diligently and will represent our institution as they advance their research and studies abroad.”

The recipients of the Fulbright Scholarships include Sarah Pitts from Birmingham (serving in Colombia), Alyssa Patterson from Mobile (serving in Taiwan), Kayla Frey from Huntsville (serving in Poland), Hayley Carter, from Mobile (serving in Honduras), Katie Kirk from Little Texas (serving in Germany), Amanda Darnell from Huntsville (serving in Germany).

While helping teach English in the classrooms, they will have the opportunity to represent the United States while building lasting relationships with those living in other countries.

The Fulbright Scholarships are funded by an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

For more information about the Fulbright Scholarships at Auburn, contact Paul Harris in the Honors College at paul.harris@auburn.edu.