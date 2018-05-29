× Huntsville seventh grader begins preliminaries in Scripps National Spelling Bee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A seventh grader from Huntsville is in Washington D.C. to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the third time.

Erin Howard, along with over 500 other students from across the United States, began competing in the preliminaries on Tuesday. The grand finale of the national competition will be on Thursday, May 31.

This is Howard’s third year competing nationally after winning the Madison County and Alabama Spelling Bee for 2016, 2017 and 2018. During last year’s competition, she tied for 7th place, and in 2016 she tied for 22nd place.

“It was amazing. There are no other words to describe it,” said Erin about her previous trips to the competition.

Mountain Gap Principal Heather Bardwell is thrilled for Howard and is hoping that “the third time’s the charm, and that this is the time that Erin gets to win it all.”

ESPN will be broadcasting the National Spelling Bee for the 20th year in a row. Complete information about this year’s competition can be found on their website.

To see a humorous moment from Erin Howard at last year’s competition, check it out below.

And for a friendly spelling competition from last year between Steve Johnson and the Huntsville champ, see below.