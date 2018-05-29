× Florence Boulevard billboard criticizes President Trump’s hair, artist unknown

FLORENCE, Ala — Billboards are used to send messages to viewers and can be seen from a far distance. These messages can often relay positive remarks, deals or pictures. One billboard off Florence Boulevard says otherwise.

The large outdoor advertising structure, across the Memorial Grove, was vandalized with a spray-painted image depicting President Donald Trump over the holiday weekend. Beside the cartoon portrayal, an explicit message in Spanish can be read criticizing the U.S. leader’s golden locks and “D.A.C.A. ILLEGALS.”

The mayor’s office has contacted Lamar Advertising, the billboard operator, to have it taken down.

Authorities did collect evidence at the scene.

This act of vandalism comes one month after a mural, depicting President Trump shooting a handgun at children, was sprayed right down the road in downtown Florence.

We will update this story as we gather more information.