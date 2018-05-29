× Fayetteville woman accused of stealing money from American Legion Post 42

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday, Fayetteville Police confirmed that a woman once in charge of funds at the local American Legion Auxiliary is accused of stealing from the organization.

Detective/Sergeant Adam Eubanks said Wanda Sisk of Fayetteville, TN, who is the former treasurer of the local American Legion Auxiliary, stole more than $12,000 from American Legion Post 42.

Chris Thornton, Lincoln County Jail Administrator, said she was booked into jail on May 24th and has since posted a $5,000 bond.

Sisk, 76, faces two charges of theft of property. Det. Eubanks said the money was taken over a span of two years.

Her next court appearance is July 17.