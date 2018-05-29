× Drug take back box now available at the Madison Police Department

MADISON, Ala. – We’ve all heard of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which promotes safe and responsible destruction of unused or expired prescription drugs. Tuesday, the city of Madison unveiled its own drug take back box that will be open 24/7 at the Madison Police Department.

The box is located in the lobby.

Thank you Sheriff Dorning for your donation of a Drug Take Back box for our community. Located in our lobby it is assessable 24/7 for citizens to deposit old, expired & no longer needed prescription & OTC meds. Let’s keep these items secure & out of our water & sewer system. pic.twitter.com/Ymwb29GUVq — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) May 29, 2018

Chief Dave Jernigan said that Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning donated the box to the community. It is very similar to the ones at the sheriff’s office and at the Huntsville Police Department safety complex.

“This allows us to be able to, between our drug take back dates, have a place for secure deposits of over-the-counter meds, prescription meds that people no longer need, are expired, or are unwanted,” said Jernigan. “You get it out of your house, and you can’t be a victim of a crime because of them.”

Jernigan said you can bring your medications to that safe location so the department can dispose of them for you.

“We will destroy them twice a year,” he said.

This is a central location that Jernigan said is important for citizens to have close by. “It needs to be convenient,” he explained. “It’s natural for us to have this at the police department. I’m glad we’ve got this now.”