Don Peterson, astronaut who flew in first Space Shuttle Challenger flight, dead at age of 84

NASA confirms one of the agency’s former astronauts has died. Don Peterson was 84 years old.

Peterson flew aboard the first flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger, and also took part in the first spacewalk of the shuttle program in April of 1983.

The spacewalk was used to test a new suit, the shuttle airlock and new tools for construction and repair outside a spacecraft. The mission was in orbital operations for 120 hours.

