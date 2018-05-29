CDC reports spike in influenza-associated child deaths this flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows this flu season is about to be the deadliest on record for children.

169 children in the U.S. have lost their lives this flu season so far. Experts say the final total will surpass that number.

Doctors say it's important to get the flu vaccine -- even before the season begins, especially for children.

The CDC says the flu death toll for children is expected to climb to a record number since 2004. Doctors say children younger than five years are at high risk of serious flu complications and children six months and older are able to get the vaccination.

Most people assume flu season is over when the winter ends, although, influenza circulates year-round.

You can get vaccinated any time throughout the year, but are encouraged to do so at least two weeks before the season begins.