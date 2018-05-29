Flash Flood Warning Issued for Northwest Alabama

Alberto’s remnants moving over Northwest Alabama dumped a lot of rain Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest rainfall occurring in Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale Counties may cause some flash flooding. Be alert in areas that tend to flood easily, and do not attempt to drive through high water covering a road.

A Flash Flood Watch will also remain in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Wednesday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch will also remain in effect for the entire Tennessee Valley through Wednesday morning.

The full warning from the NWS is below:

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

303 PM CDT TUE MAY 29 2018

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama…

Colbert County in northwestern Alabama…

Franklin County in northwestern Alabama…

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 303 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in the

last hour and a half. An additional one and a half to three inches

is possible over the portions warning area over the next three

hours. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Florence, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Red

Bay, Phil Campbell, Cherokee, Littleville and St. Florian.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.

If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately.

Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate

precautions to protect life and property.

