3 lbs. of Meth, 20 firearms and $30,000 in cash found by drug agents during DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Several agencies worked together on a lengthy investigation involving a DeKalb County home for suspected drug activity.

Agents searched a home on County Road 22 in the Mount Vernon area and found more than three pounds of Methamphetamine, three pounds of Marijuana, various controlled prescription drugs, 20 firearms, drug paraphernalia and over $30,000.00 in cash.

Three children were also at the home at the time. They were turned over to DHR.

Ismael Acevedo-Rodriquez, 28 and Krystal Fatima-Gallegos, 27, both of Collinsville were both arrested and charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, 5-counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of forged instrument and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Federal charges are forthcoming as well.

The DeKalb County Drug Task Force, Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, along with the DEA and the DeKalb county Sheriff’s Office SRT Team worked together on the case.

Sheriff Harris says. “All of these agencies working together did a great job on this investigation and in making these arrest. We have a zero tolerance drug policy and we will continue this effort in riding drugs from this County. The children of this County are our future and they need to be protected from these types of situations. We are glad that we can call DHR for their assistance in matters like these and to get those children out of an environment like this.”