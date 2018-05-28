× Officials remind parents of dangers of hot playground equipment

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) — It feels like the dog days of summer as temperatures soar into the 90’s this week.

Thousands tried to cool off by packing water parks and the lakes and the riverfront. And when the weather turns hot, kids run for the playground.

But a trip to the playground could end with a trip to the doctor’s office if parents aren’t careful.

The hot temperatures can create a dangerous hazard as playground equipment heats up.

The National Recreation and Park Association wants to remind parents playground equipment can get up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s hot enough to cause second-degree burns.

“It’s very hot, very hot,” said Marquis Young, a parent of two young children. “Also the sand around here is very hot to the touch, with the feet and everything.”

A lot of parents didn’t think to check the playground equipment before their kids jumped on.

“They’re boys! No, I’m not too concerned about it,” said parent Nia Randle.

Here are some reminders to help protect your kids from a hot playground: