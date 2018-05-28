× Huntsville Police look for person who smashed in store’s front door

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are trying to find the person who broke into Clinton Avenue Grocery Store overnight. Investigators say a man smashed in the front door of the store.

The store’s owner called police around 4:00 this morning when he arrived to find the door smashed in.

Investigators say the owner caught the burglar on video. He appears to be a man wearing a black hooded shirt. The video shows the left the store and went towards Indiana Street.

Huntsville Police brought out a canine team to search the area.

At this time, we don’t know if the burglar took anything from the store, or if any arrests have been made.