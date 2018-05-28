As Alabama goes in championship games, so does LeBron James

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It wasn't that long ago Cleveland Cavaliers star Lebron James had beef with Nick Saban and Alabama over their barbershop style mini-series. King James might want to reconsider how he feels about the Crimson Tide, because how Bama goes in its quest for a championship, so does LeBron.

Let's turn the clock back to 2012. Alabama beats LSU in New Orleans to win the BCS National Championship, that same year, LeBron James wins his first NBA Finals with the Miami Heat. The very next year Saban hoists the Coaches Trophy once again, the Tide repeats as national champions. Around five months later, James leads the Heat to its second consecutive title. The next two years Alabama loses in the Sugar Bowl, and James loses in the NBA Finals. 2016 rolls around, and they both get back on track. The Tide wins its first College Football Playoff National Championship. LeBron, in his second year back in Cleveland, leads the Cavs to their first NBA title in franchise history.

Both parties lost in 2017, but this year, Alabama beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Title Game. Then Sunday night, James scored 35 points, had 15 rebounds, and 9 assists to send the Cavs back to the NBA Finals. We'll find out if history repeats itself soon enough.