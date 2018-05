× 2 people killed in Sunday evening wreck in Cullman County

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Two people died in a wreck in Cullman County Sunday evening. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 69, just south of Fairview, around 4:30 p.m.

Alabama State Troopers identified the victims as Micha Spencer, 19, and Rachel Martin, 48, both of Cullman.

Troopers say Spencer’s car collided with Martin’s; both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash.