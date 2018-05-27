× Watch Out for Mobile Dent Repair Scams in Parking Lots

Arriving back at your car after an afternoon of shopping to see someone hit your car and left a dent is frustrating. Frustration mounts when no note is left by the guilty party plus the inconvenience of having to get your car repaired. Scammers have taken note of your frustration, too, with mobile dent repair schemes.

Consumers are urged to be wary of people walking around large parking lots offering to fix a dent in less than an hour. The catch —they only accept payment in cash and it must be paid immediately upon completion of the job. Consumers have reported experiencing the following: no business card, poor workmanship, more damage than before, and having to pay more to get the damage done by the scammers.

If you are approached by someone offering to repair a dent in your car, the BBB has the following tips for you:

“Be wary of anyone operating a mobile dent-repair business. Good auto body repair work usually requires sophisticated tools, not materials carried in the trunk of a car.

If approached, try to get a good description of the solicitor, including a description of their vehicle in the event you need to report the incident to police.

If you feel pressured, either leave the area immediately or contact law enforcement.”

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact your local BBB and police department.

Source: Komo News

To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org