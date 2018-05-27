Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar talks interfaith community relations as she prepares for Florida position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- For the past several years Huntsville has had a thriving interfaith community. Among the leaders has been Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar, from Temple B'nai Sholom.

After nine years, Rabbi Bahar is leaving for a new post in Florida. In this week's leadership perspectives interview, we discussed the health of the community she's leaving.

She says the interfaith work was and is important. She says it's especially important between those who are Jewish and those who are Muslim. Watch the full interview above.