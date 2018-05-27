× Motorcycle rider hurt in Sunday crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Police say a man riding a motorcycle was hurt when he collided with a car on Sunday.

The crash happened around 3:00 p.m. along Pratt Ave and Andrew Jackson Way.

Huntsville Police said witnesses told them a man driving a car ran a red light. The man on the motorcycle couldn’t stop and ran into the car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be two broken collarbones and some cuts on his leg.

Police said the driver of the car wasn’t cited.